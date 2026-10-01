Restaurant Sazani Oceana to close after 8 months of business at Shaker Square

CLEVELAND, Ohio — After eight months in business, an upscale seafood restaurant at Cleveland’s Shaker Square is closing its doors.

Sazani Oceana opened in February, occupying the space of what was once Edwin’s Too. Former Cleveland Browns player Josh Cribbs was a minority partner.

The restaurant was under the Soul Republic Hospitality Group umbrella with Cleveland restaurants like Zanzibar, Cleveland Breakfast Club and Angie’s Soul Café. The owner, Akin Affrica, spoke with Good Morning Cleveland Anchor Tiffany Tarpley back in February.

Watch previous coverage: New upscale restaurant opens on Shaker Square

New upscale restaurant opens on Shaker Square

“I felt like it was a void on the east side of Cleveland for upscale seafood, either you’re going to get boiled in a bag or you’re going to get fried seafood, I don’t know any other place that’s seafood forward outside of downtown and the west side,” said Affrica at the time.

In a statement about the closure, the ownership team cites increased business costs and changing spending habits of customers, among other things.

Sazani Oceana’s last day of business will be this Sunday.