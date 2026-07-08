T-shirt fundraiser for mom and daughter killed in Rittman shooting

Friends of Christie McWilliams and her 13-year-old daughter McKinley have created a t-shirt fundraiser in their honor.

The mother and daughter were killed Sunday night in a shooting that also claimed the life of responding Rittman Police Sgt. Scott Ries.

The shirt has the mother and daughter's names on angel wings and topped with a halo, alongside designs that reflect the pair.

There is a cowboy boot filled with flowers at the center because they both loved country music. And a softball rests near the heel to represent McKinley's love of playing the sport.

The shirts can be ordered online starting at $20, and the creator, Brittani Richards, said all proceeds will benefit the family.

There is also a verified GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses and support Christine's family and son.

Plus, there are two fundraisers coming up on Sunday and Monday — a Rittman Strong community cookout and bake sale Sunday and a food truck rally Monday — both events benefiting Ries' family and the McWilliams family.

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Funeral arrangements have been set for Sgt. Ries on Friday at 1 p.m., and there's also a GoFundMe for his family.

Katie Ussin is the Lake County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @KatieUssin, on Facebook KatieUssin, Instagram Katie_Ussin_wews or email her at Katie.Ussin@wews.com.