Two years later, family still searching for answers in killing of Christion Olson

BRUNSWICK HILLS — For the second year in a row, the Olson family gathered with friends, neighbors and supporters for a justice walk hoping each step might bring them closer to the answers they've been searching for since losing their son.

It was July 12, 2024, when Christion Olson went to a party. The next day, he returned home, where his parents say he appeared badly beaten. Soon after, he stopped breathing.

An autopsy determined the 18-year-old died from blunt force trauma, and his death was ruled a homicide.

What happened to Christion Olson? Family seeks public help to find how teen died

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Though Olson, is gone, his spirit continues to live on in the people who loved him most.

"Oh, he was a beautiful child. He was everything you'd want in a son. He was caring. He was loving. He put others before himself," said his father, Christopher Olson Sr.

"Chris was the youngest of our three children. He kind of brought our family together," his mother, Rochelle Olson, added.

But alongside those cherished memories is a grief that hasn't faded.

“I relive that day every day. Every day, I wake up at the same time that I got the phone call that he had stopped breathing,” said Sara Howard, Christion’s grandmother.

Two years later, the family said they're still waiting for answers.

“In our eyes, the case is still where it was on the day he passed. We have no answers. We just have more questions,” said Rochelle Olson.

The Olson family has also filed a wrongful death lawsuit accusing two of the teens Christion was with that night of assaulting him. The lawsuit alleges the pair, along with another classmate, failed to take him to the hospital despite his injuries.

The streets of Brunswick Hills filled with people carrying signs and chanting yet again, "Justice for Christion Olson."

“Just looking for — to keep awareness, not let anyone forget what happened to us on that tragic night, and trying to find out what happened to bring justice for him,” said Christopher Olson Sr.

Because while this family continues to grieve, they refuse to stop searching for the truth.

“They didn't just take his life. They took my life. They took her life. They took her brother's life. His parents, Chris' and Rochelle's life. His aunt Carmen and Andrea's life. So many people that he touched are now missing a part of their heart,” said Howard.

Until the day they know what happened to their son, the Olson family says they'll keep walking, keep speaking his name, and keep demanding justice.