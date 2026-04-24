Valley Forge and Normandy High School students officially return to school following classmate's death

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — It was a somber return to school Friday for students at Valley Forge High School, as they continue to process the loss of a classmate who died earlier this week after she shot and killed herself inside the cafeteria.

Students walked back into the building for the first time since Monday’s tragedy, facing what parents described as a wave of emotions as they reflected on what happened.

Student dies from self-inflicted gunshot in Valley Forge High School cafeteria

RELATED: Student dies from self-inflicted gunshot in Valley Forge High School cafeteria

The district implemented a modified and optional schedule for the day, focused on healing and support.

Grief counselors, art therapy, and emotional support dogs were available to students and families throughout the day.

There was also a noticeable increase in police presence on campus.

Valley Forge students attended in staggered sessions:



Juniors and seniors from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Freshmen and sophomores from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

A meeting for parents and guardians will also be held later in the afternoon, at 3 p.m., with administrators and mental health professionals.

Both Valley Forge and Normandy high schools were closed Thursday to allow the community time to grieve.

Parma outlines return plan for students following Valley Forge student death

RELATED: Parma Schools outline return plan for high school students following Valley Forge student death

The emotional return comes as frustration continues to build among some parents and students.

Many of them spoke out during a Parma City School Board meeting Thursday night at Normandy High School.

Parma City School District meets following death at Valley Forge; tensions rise during meeting

RELATED: Parma City School District meets following death at Valley Forge; tensions rise during meeting

Several attendees called for immediate safety upgrades, saying the tragedy could have been prevented.

Some community members say they’ve reached a breaking point and are demanding measures such as metal detectors, clear backpacks, bag checks, and an increased police presence in schools.

They also questioned how a weapon had gotten into the building.

Parma City School District Superintendent Dr. Scott Hunt says changes are already being implemented.

This includes increased law enforcement presence inside and outside school buildings, additional visibility from the district’s safety team and a full review of current safety protocols to identify gaps.

According to Parma Heights Police, the student died by suicide inside the school cafeteria on Monday.

Investigators say the student did not intend to harm anyone else.

There is no ongoing threat to the school or community.

An officer arrived within about 90 seconds, secured the weapon, and began life-saving efforts.

The student later died from her injuries.

Police say the firearm belonged to a family member. No charges have been filed, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities are still working to determine how the weapon was brought into the school and whether there were any warning signs, including potential online activity.

The incident also occurred on the anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting, though police say any connection is still under investigation.

The district has also announced it has adjusted its testing schedule to give students more time to cope.

Here's the schedule:



Tuesday, April 28: Algebra I and Geometry.

Wednesday, April 29: U.S. History and Government (rescheduled).

Friday, May 1: Biology.

Officials say the changes are meant to support students during an especially difficult time.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. You can call or text 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, to connect with trained counselors.