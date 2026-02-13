'Why?': Friends seek answers in 27-year-old Lyft driver’s killing

CLEVELAND — As one family waits for justice in court, another is still waiting for answers after two Lyft drivers were killed just days apart.

Friday, a 20-year-old arrested in the killing of 56-year-old Antoine Latham was arraigned in court.

The police are still searching for the person responsible for the death of 27-year-old Vasyl Shvets.

Shvets wasn’t just a friend to Reverend Dmytro Kasiyan; he was family.

“He was kind, well respected. He always helped when we needed help. He was a big part of our family. He was a big part of this church community,” said Kasiyan.

The news of his killing is something Kasiyan says he still struggles to understand.

“That was, it was very hard because, like I said, we as friends, as family, don't understand for what, why? I guess it's a type of question you ask when you hear about a 27-year-old young person that’s set to get married to be killed in the line of work he was doing, which was a Lyft driving,” said Kasiyan.

Police say Shvets was shot and killed while driving for Lyft around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. Just days earlier, another Lyft driver — 56-year-old Antoine Latham — was also killed.

“Also shocking. Two murders in a matter of two, three days. Vasil was, you know, coming to this country to flee the war, to start a new life, because this country is known for freedom and for safety and unfortunately, he was killed here in Cleveland,” said Kasiyan.

Police have arrested 20-year-old Derreck Dove in connection with Latham’s death. Court documents allege Dove shot and killed Latham and took his phone. But in Shvets’ case, no arrests have been made, and it remains unclear what led to the shooting.

“I figured maybe it was a robbery, but Lyft drivers don’t usually carry cash and Vasyl is not a confrontational person he would give him whatever he wanted,” said Kasiyan.

Now, as Kasiyan prepares for his friend’s memorial ahead of the Lenten season, he says he is praying for answers.

“I want to see justice for Vasyl for his family, for his friends, too. I hope the Cleveland police finds who did it,” said Kasiyan.