With Browns fight settled, Cleveland's mayor prepares for the next battles - and opportunities

CLEVELAND — Mayor Justin Bibb is ready to move on, from a battle with the Cleveland Browns to other fights for the city's future.

On Monday, after weeks of debate, Cleveland City Council approved a roughly $100 million settlement deal negotiated by the Bibb administration and Haslam Sports Group. Now the city and the owners of the Browns are preparing to drop dueling lawsuits over the team's looming move to Brook Park.

After some last-minute tweaks at the council table, Cleveland will get $45 million for lakefront development; $25 million for neighborhood investments, and the Browns' commitment to tear down the existing stadium and clean up the site.

The Browns, in return, will get a smoother path to a new, enclosed Huntington Bank Field - and the option, for a price, to stick around on the lakefront for another year or two if construction in Brook Park isn't finished in 2029.

News 5's Michelle Jarboe sat down with Bibb on Tuesday to talk about sealing the deal - and what's next. The following conversation has been edited for clarity and length.

Michelle Jarboe: What does it feel like to finally have this behind you?

Mayor Justin Bibb: It's a breath of fresh air.

I, obviously, continue to be sad and just disappointed that we weren't able to keep the Browns playing football on our lakefront. But this job requires a level of pragmatism to make sure we get the job done.

I really want to just applaud the council president and City Council for asking the hard questions and making sure we added some additional amendments to enhance the contours of the deal.

It's a historic deal on so many fronts. And now is the time for us to look forward, turn the page and begin building the next chapter of Cleveland's story on the lakefront.

Jarboe: I was at part of the marathon council committee of the whole hearing yesterday. It was clear that there was a lot of tension behind the scenes. There was a lot of back-and-forth going on. So what happened there?

Bibb: Government is always about compromise. Public policy is always about compromise. And obviously, we had some very tough and hard conversations behind the scenes. But I think because of those conversations, the deal got better.

I'm really grateful that we have a good partnership with City Council to ensure we were doing right by our residents across all 17 wards. And I think everybody now is eager to really move forward.

It's important that we honor the legacy of those who fought the good fight to bring the Browns back to Cleveland in 1999. We should always pay homage to that legacy and that storied history. And change is hard. It’s going to take time for people to realize this and go through this change.

But what I'm confident in is our ability as a city to think big and bold – and think differently about what our story can look like now, with a new blank canvas on our lakefront.

Jarboe: You said that the back-and-forth with council and the questions they asked ultimately helped make the deal better. What do you see as improvements?

Bibb: Additional investments in our neighborhoods. Obviously, I want to make sure those investments are focused, strategic, and drive a real (return on investment) for our residents and for the entire city of Cleveland.

It's also important that we have focused investment in the lakefront. This is a 50-acre site. And we're losing an economic asset that generates nearly $30 million of revenue to our city on a yearly basis.

For us to begin to turn that loss into a positive return, it requires focused, targeted investments at scale on that site. I didn't want to lose sight of that. I think it's a testament to our administration and our partnership with council that in just one term, over the last four years, we've secured nearly $200 million of private and public investment for our lakefront.

Jarboe: You're part of the selection committee that's been vetting proposals from developers for the lakefront. What can you tell me about that process and what you've seen?

Bibb: I'm really excited. We had 18 proposals from across the world who wanted to bring their ideas, their visions and plans to think about how we reimagine this 50-acre site. And they took some of the best ideas from the best waterfronts around the world, from Barcelona to New York to Chicago to Copenhagen. We want to bring the best ideas to execute a practical vision, to see shovels in the ground as quickly as we can.

Jarboe: Are you comfortable talking about any of the uses you saw, specifically?

Bibb: More to come soon on that.

Jarboe: There were several comments yesterday from council members about the need for everybody to work together more effectively, not just for the benefit of City Hall, but also for the benefit of the broader community. What's your response?

Bibb: Couldn't agree more. If there's anything that I want to continue to do a better job of as mayor, it’s listening more to members of council and deepening my partnership with the council president, as he and I continue another term together over the next four years.

If you look at what we've accomplished together, from my administration to what council has done with our administration under Council President Blaine Griffin's leadership, we've done a whole lot in just four years. … We've done a lot together, navigating a challenging state and federal environment.

And for us to continue to be successful as a city, my administration with city council has to work smarter, has to deepen our engagement and deepen our partnership. Because when we are rowing in the same boat, in the same lane, there is nothing stopping our potential as a city and a region. And that’s my commitment.

Jarboe: There was an outpouring of civic support last night after the settlement deal was approved. Do you think that support ends up translating to anything tangible – and what?

Bibb: Yeah, we need the private sector to play a role. And so while I disagree with (the Greater Cleveland Partnership’s) endorsement of the Brook Park Browns deal, they're gonna support us on Burke, and they're gonna support us to get more private investment to execute our vision for the lakefront.

We need to make sure the core is thriving despite these challenging economic times. To get more companies to come to Cleveland. To get more vibrant retail in the city. That's why the Downtown Cleveland Alliance is so important.

We need to make sure Team NEO is working with our Site Readiness Fund for Good Jobs, so we can attract more companies to come to the urban core of Cleveland. When we have real alignment with the private sector and the public sector, we can achieve anything.

Jarboe: There's a group that's speaking out against the proposal to close Burke. What are your thoughts on that, and what kind of conversations, if any, are you having with them?

Bibb: Well, we look forward to getting their feedback and hearing their concerns. We want to make sure that we address their concerns as we contemplate our strategy for Burke.

But I will say this: Now is the time to think big and be bold and take big swings. We have a generational moment to lead America's economic comeback. Imagine what we could do if we turn that 400-acre site into a global destination for talent and investment. That gives me hope, that gives me excitement.

It's easy to cling on to the old heydays of Cleveland, but the world doesn't wait for the faint of heart.

Michelle Jarboe is the business growth and development reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @MJarboe or email her at Michelle.Jarboe@wews.com.