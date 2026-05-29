Yass Prize offering schools chance to win $1 million; deadline fast approaching

Education leaders — how does a chance to win $1 million for your school sound?

The Yass Prize, often referred to as the “Pulitzer for Education Innovation,” is now accepting applications.

The prize aims to help public, private, charter, career and technical programs, and other education models accelerate their impact and expand opportunities in their communities.

The application deadline is Monday, June 1, at 12 p.m.

Selected finalists will attend the Yass Prize Accelerator in Miami and take part in an intensive boot camp, where they will be paired with expert advisors to further develop their pitch for the $1 million grand prize.

In December 2025, I told you about Dreams Academy in Akron being named a $100,000 semifinalist. It was one of 23 contenders for the overall $1 million Yass Prize.

Dreams Academy in Akron wins $100,000 prize in national education competition

RELATED: Dreams Academy in Akron wins $100,000 prize in national education competition

At the time, Dreams Academy founder and executive director Brandon Scarborough said sharing his school’s journey and competing for the prize was an opportunity of a lifetime. During his pitch to Yass Prize officials, he shared his vision for how the funding would be used.

“The first thing I said is, if we were to win this prize, it would allow us to breathe,” Scarborough said. “It’s been nonstop since before we opened. Fundraising is not fun, and money is always a challenge. Paperwork is a challenge. But if we’re breathing, we’re growing. This would allow us to stabilize where we are here in Akron and then duplicate the model.”

I connected with Scarborough during the week of May 18, ahead of the last day of classes before summer break.

He told me that next school year, Dreams Academy will expand from kindergarten through second grade to include third and fourth grades as well.

After building its culture in year one, Dreams Academy in Akron expanding

RELATED: After building its culture in year one, Dreams Academy in Akron expanding

Another previous Ohio semifinalist includes Bridgeway Academy in Columbus.

Oakmont Education, a network of charter schools with numerous locations across the state, was a 2022 finalist.

The Yass Prize has awarded more than $60 million to more than 225 school founders and education leaders across 45 states.

Janine Yass launched the prize with her husband, Jeff, in 2021.

In a news release, she said, “Every year, we are thrilled to find these education changemakers, and we are grateful to reward their extraordinary creativity, tenacity, and achievements while helping them build for the future.”