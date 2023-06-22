Cleveland Police looking for 31-year-old woman last seen June 15

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered 31-year-old woman.

Kamielya Prosser was last seen June 15, according to Cleveland Police.

Prosser is 5 feet, 6 inches and weighs 145 pounds; she has brown hair and blue eyes. Cleveland Police said Prosser has multiple tattoos, is paralyzed on the left side of her body and may be using a cane or a wheelchair.

Possible locations include homeless shelters, Public Square, Jack Casino and RTA Rapid Stations.

Anyone with information on Prosser’s whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police at 216-623-5118.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.