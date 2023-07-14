Cleveland Police searching for missing 47-year-old man

Cleveland Police is asking for the public’s help in looking for a missing 47-year-old man who was last seen Sunday.

Brian Knazik is 5 feet, 8 inches and weighs 146 pounds; he has a shaved head and brown eyes with thick eyebrows, according to officials.

Knazik was last seen after he was transported to Lutheran Hospital on Sunday after having a seizure. Knazik was released from the hospital the same day, and family and friends have not seen or heard from him since, officials said.

According to police Knazik is believed to be endangered.

Anyone with information on Knazik’s whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Police at 216-623-2711.

