Jackson Township Police Department searching for missing endangered woman taken at knifepoint

The Jackson Township Police Department is searching for a missing endangered woman who was taken at knifepoint in Stark County Wednesday evening.

According to police, Kayla Glitz, 31, was taken at approximately 6:26 p.m. by knifepoint in a vehicle by 38-year-old Jamie Triplett, who police suspect took her.

The incident took place on Sunset Strip Avenue Northwest in the city of Jackson Township, police said. Law enforcement said they are concerned for Glitz's safety.

Police said Glitz is described to be 5 feet, 7 inches tall with green eyes and brown, medium-length straight hair, weighing 200 pounds. She was also last seen wearing a polka dot star dress.

Triplett is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with blue eyes and a bald head. He was last seen wearing sweatpants, a hat and white shoes, according to police.

Police said the vehicle involved is a gray 2021 Hyundai Venue with the Ohio license plate number KBV3314.

Anyone who sees Glitz, the suspect or the car is asked to dial 911 or contact Jackson Township Police Department at (330) 832-1553.

