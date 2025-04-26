Browns select RB Dylan Sampson with No. 126 pick in 2025 NFL Draft

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns entered the final day of the 2025 NFL Draft holding three selections over rounds four, five and six. With their first selection of the day, pick No. 126, Cleveland added another running back, taking Tennessee's Dylan Sampson.

Over his three seasons with the Volunteers, Sampson played in 35 games, rushing for 2,492 yards on 422 carries with 35 total touchdowns. Last year, Sampson exploded for Tennessee, notching 1,491 yards on 258 carries for an impressive 22 touchdowns.

Sampson, a 5'11", 201-pound back, was the 2024 SEC Offensive Player of the Year, All-SEC First Team, and Maxwell Award Semifinalist among other accolades.

After selecting Quinshon Judkins on Friday with the No. 36 overall pick, Sampson joins a running backs room that currently consists of Judkins, Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr.

The Browns' fourth-round pick came from a Day 1 trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Cleveland traded back from their No. 2 overall pick to select instead at No. 5, getting a haul of draft capital from the Jags, including the pick they turned into Sampson.

RELATED: Browns trade back from No. 2 in deal with Jacksonville Jaguars

The Browns are slated to be on the clock two more times Saturday, picking once more in the fifth round and for the last time in Round 6.

Browns draft selections:



Round 1- No. 5 overall (From Jacksonville): DT Mason Graham (READ MORE)

(READ MORE) Round 2- No. 33 overall: LB Carson Schwesinger (READ MORE)

(READ MORE) Round 2- No. 36 overall (From Jacksonville): RB Quinshon Judkins (READ MORE)

(READ MORE) Round 3- No. 67 overall: TE Harold Fannin Jr. (READ MORE)

(READ MORE) Round 3- No. 94 overall: QB Dillon Gabriel (READ MORE)

(READ MORE) Round 4- No. 126 overall (From Jacksonville): RB Dylan Sampson

Round 5- No.166 overall

Round 6- No. 192 overall