West 117th Street ramp to I-90 eastbound closes as part of ongoing ODOT rehabilitation project

CLEVELAND — Starting Monday, the ramp from West 117th Street to I-90 eastbound will be closed as part of a three-year rehabilitation project on the interstate.

A detour will be put in place, requiring drivers to take I-90 westbound and turn around at West 140th Street to get on I-90 eastbound.

This closure comes a week after the Ohio Department of Transportation closed the McKinley Avenue ramp to I-90 eastbound. Instead of using that ramp, drivers must take the Warren Road entrance ramp.

McKinley Avenue ramp to I-90 eastbound closes Monday

RELATED: McKinley Avenue ramp to I-90 eastbound closes Monday

Both ramps will remain closed through June.

These ramp closures are just the beginning of many to come along the interstate. ODOT said to expect more during the summer.

All of these changes to the popular interstate have drivers concerned.

Local mom Cecilia Arteaga takes the interstate everywhere, from shopping to picking her daughter up from school.

"I hope that they're gonna do something worthwhile because there are so many potholes going up that exit," she said. "But, the exit itself being closed for so long, it's definitely going to be hard to detour around."

The biggest traffic change has yet to come. ODOT plans to reverse the flow on the eastbound lanes of I-90. This was originally scheduled to take place on Monday as well, but has ultimately been postponed until mid-April.

This will impact the eastbound lanes between Wagar Road and West 73rd Street, and contraflow lanes will be put in place, meaning eastbound traffic will travel on the westbound side of I-90.

Once in those lanes, motorists looking to exit the interstate cannot do so until they reach West 73rd Street.

The implementation of the contraflow lanes is tentatively set for Monday, April 20.

This ODOT rehabilitation project began last year and is scheduled for completion in fall 2028. The goal is to fix the pavement and lights and address ongoing flooding issues.

Upcoming ramp closures, traffic changes as work continues along Interstate 90

RELATED: I-90 eastbound construction canceled for Wednesday