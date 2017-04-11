Cleveland Indians home opener warning: Ticket scalping and fakes

CLEVELAND -

With the baseball season in full swing, there are high hopes of a World Series return. Indians fever is running high, but you don't want it to turn into disappointment with fake or illegally scalped tickets.

“Opening Day is always kind of a big bag of things for police,” said Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia from Cleveland police. She showed us a table full of fake tickets that officers have collected.

"We discourage people from using things like Craigslist because we do encounter counterfeit tickets and people are basically getting ripped off," she told us.

During the World Series last year, Cleveland police made arrests.

"People lost a lot of money during that so you do want to make sure that you are purchasing from someone that you know and can vouch for their credibility or you are purchasing from an accredited site."

Police have been out in full force in uniform and undercover looking for fakes and illegal scalpers, but this can happen anytime there's a game.

The only places people can legally sell tickets downtown are just outside The Q at East 4th and Huron and at East 9th and Prospect.

"Be smart. With anything, you want to be an educated consumer,” said Curtis Danburg from the Indians. He said the best way to get tickets is through Progressive Field ticket windows, Indians.com or through the MLB Ballpark App that puts the tickets on your phone.

"The digital bar code is right there on your phone so you get scanned in just like at airlines when you're flying,” said Danburg.

The Indians and police want you to be protected because, after you buy your tickets on the street, those sellers often just disappear.

"The last thing we want is somebody to come and think they have a ticket to the game...coming to our gates, ready to come in and support the Tribe and they can't get in,” said Danburg.

To encourage you to get your tickets from the MLB Ballpark App, the Indians said when you get scanned at Progressive Field, you're eligible for exclusive give-a-ways and contests.