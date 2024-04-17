This easy Key lime cheesecake dip tastes just like the pie

If you love the tangy richness of Key lime pie but you don’t have the time to whip up an entire pie, this simple recipe for Key lime cheesecake dip from Kitchen Fun With My 3 Sons will satisfy your Key lime craving. It takes just 10 minutes to make a small batch of this delicious dessert dip.

The cream cheese base gives this sweet and zesty dip a smooth creaminess when mixed with a few other ingredients including sugar, vanilla and of course, lime. You may also add a dash of green food coloring if you’d like to make the dip a more vibrant hue and hint at its Key lime flavor. Jill Mills of Kitchen Fun With My 3 Sons also suggests using graham cracker crumbs as garnish, making this dessert dip even more reminiscent of a Key lime pie. Top the dip with a lime slice and a sprinkling of lime zest for even more aesthetic appeal.

Kitchen Fun With My 3 Sons

This Key lime cheesecake dip can be made ahead of time and stored covered in the refrigerator for up to three days. You can pair the yummy dip with cookies, pretzels, or any kind of fruit, like strawberries or apple slices. This dip also tastes excellent slathered on top of graham crackers, since they’re often used as the crust of a traditional Key lime pie. You also might just find yourself eating the dip with a spoon — it is that irresistible!

So, whether you enjoy it as a dessert or a fun party appetizer, this Key lime cheesecake dip is the perfect recipe to whip up whenever you’re longing for the sweetness and indulgence of a Key lime pie.

Head over to Kitchen Fun With My 3 Sons for the full recipe and instructions on how to prepare easy Key lime cheesecake dip.

