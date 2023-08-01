Former Pres. Donald Trump indicted in Jan. 6 investigation

Former President Donald Trump was indicted Tuesday on charges connected to attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The charged are reportedly tied to efforts to undermine 2020 election, including ‘conspiracy to defraud’ the U.S.

The charges were widely expected due to statements made by the former president. Trump revealed moments before the indictment was made public that he expected it. He previously stated that his attorneys met with the Department of Justice last week. He called the meeting “productive.”

About a week prior to the meeting, Trump stated that he received a target letter from the DOJ, adding that the letter was a sign he would be arrested and charged.

Special counsel Jack Smith is leading the investigation into the events of January 6, 2021, when a group of Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop Joe Biden from being certified as president. Smith has not publicly commented on the indictment or target letter.

This is the third time Trump has been indicted this year.

He was indicted in April on 34 counts in New York for allegedly falsifying business records to conceal potentially damaging information ahead of the 2016 presidential election. The case stems from a $130,000 payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels. Prosecutors allege Trump used a shell company to make the payment in an effort to hide an affair with Daniels.

In June, Trump was indicted on 37 federal counts in a classified documents case. The former president is accused of retaining classified information and obstructing justice when officials attempted to retrieve the materials from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. The indictment alleges some of the documents contained national defense information.

Trump has denied wrongdoing in every case, claiming he is the subject of a political “witch hunt.”

The legal woes for the former president come as he attempts to reclaim the White House. Trump is currently the front-runner in the race to become the Republican nominee for president in 2024.

