11 AM: Ohio Department of Health to provide update on coronavirus

Screenshot courtesy The Ohio Channel.
Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the chief medical officer of the Ohio Department of Health, is seen in a February 2021 appearance testifying at the Ohio Statehouse.
Posted at 10:56 AM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 10:56:19-04

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health will be hosting a press conference on Thursday to provide an update on coronavirus in the state.

You can watch the press conference live in the player below at 11 a.m.:

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff and Dr. Steven Gordon, the chairman of the Cleveland Clinic Department of Infectious Disease, are expected to speak.

