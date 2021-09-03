More than 200 Madison High School students quarantining after 2 positive cases; school closed Friday

MADISON, Ohio — More than 200 high school students in the Madison Local School District have been ordered to quarantine after two positive student cases, Superintendent Angela Smith announced Thursday.

Classes at Madison High School are cancelled tomorrow, September 3, 2021. All other buildings are open. Please see the attached community update for complete details. pic.twitter.com/sZLNHQ4Sae — Angela Smith (@SuperASmith) September 2, 2021

Smith said administrators have communicated with those who have been exposed, but since there are over 200 students involved, the district decided to close Madison High School Friday.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, Lake County has reported 23,105 COVID-19 cases since January 1, 2020. The county has reported 808 hospitalizations and 404 deaths during the same time period.

The Ohio Department of Health.

Teachers were still required to report to school Friday.

The football game at Perry Friday is still on, according to Smith.

Students who are not in quarantine are able to attend the game.

“As I have shared previously with you, the only way to keep our doors open and students and staff safe based on current recommendations is to have your student wear a mask. I know there is much disagreement on this. I respect the diverse opinions on both sides. But from an educational perspective, in order to keep the focus on teaching and learning, wearing a mask is our best option,” said Smith in a letter to parents.

Late arrival at the middle and high schools will be postponed and will begin on Sept. 21, the district said.

RELATED: Hundreds of Wadsworth City Schools students, employees under quarantine, isolation

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Download the News 5 app for free to easily access local coronavirus coverage, and to receive timely and limited news alerts on major COVID-19 developments. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Vaccinating Ohio - Find the latest news on the COVID-19 vaccines, Ohio's phased vaccination process, a map of vaccination clinics around the state, and links to sign up for a vaccination appointment through Ohio's online portal.

See data visualizations showing the impact of coronavirus in Ohio, including county-by-county maps, charts showing the spread of the disease, and more.

Rebound Northeast Ohio News 5's initiative to help people through the financial impact of the coronavirus by offering one place to go for information on everything available to help and how to access it. We're providing resources on:

Getting Back to Work - Learn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.

Making Ends Meet - Find help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.

Managing the Stress - Feeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.

Doing What's Right - Keep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.

We're Open! Northeast Ohio is place created by News 5 to open us up to new ways of thinking, new ways of gathering and new ways of supporting each other.

View a map of COVID-19 testing locations here.

Visit Ohio's Coronavirus website for the latest updates from the Ohio Department of Health.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.