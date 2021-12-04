Here are the winners in Ohio's 'Vax-2-School' Grand Prize $100,000 drawing

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The five grand prize winners of a $100,000 scholarship in Ohio’s “Vax-2-School” lottery were announced Friday, marking the final winners of the campaign aiming to increase COVID-19 vaccinations in the state.

The names and locations of the five winners announced are:

Audrey Bird, Brecksville Rinoa Chech, Canton Avery Lagory, Cleves Widnelson Miller, Delphos Jacob Peters, Conover

Friday's drawing named the final winners of the $2 million total available in prizes from the Vax-2-School public outreach campaign that was made available to any Ohioan 5 to 25 who had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Previously, `150 other winners each were awarded $10,000 scholarships as part of the lottery.

The Ohio Vax-2-School prize scholarships are awarded in Ohio 529 College Advantage plans and can be used at any Ohio college, university, technical or trade school, or career program, of the winner’s choice.

