10:30 AM: Bath Township Police, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, give update on Airbnb mass shooting

Local and state authorities are holding a news conference on Friday morning to update the public on the investigation into the Airbnb mass shooting that injured multiple people and left one person dead.

Attorney General Dave Yost and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will join Bath Police at 10:30 a.m. for a news conference.

Yost and Bath Police Chief Vito Sinopoli are expected to give remarks.

WATCH:

News 5 livestream event

The Nov. 2 shooting happened at an Airbnb in the 900 block of Top-O-Hill Drive that was primarily attended by juveniles. The party was promoted on social media. The out-of-state owner said she was unaware a party had been planned at the rental property.

News 5 Cleveland

Shots were fired, and nine people were injured in the shooting and ensuing chaos.

Bath Township Fire Chief Rob Campbell said in a previous news conference that EMS and firefighters responding to the scene staged at the intersection of Yellow Creek Road near Top-O-Hill and created a casualty collection point. Police officers treated the victims at the scene and then brought the wounded down to EMS to transport them to the hospital.

Elijah Wells, an 18-year-old who was at the party, was shot multiple times and died four days later.

RELATED: Teen shot 8 times at Bath Township mansion party dies

Other people injured in the shooting have been released from the hospital.

Sinopoli told us previously that charges could be filed against the person who organized the party that turned violent, including for providing alcohol to minors. But right now, the focus is on finding the people who opened fire.

As of early Friday morning, no arrests had been announced.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police department's detective bureau at 330-666-3736 or Ohio BCI at 1-855-BCI-OHIO.