10 AM: Family of Amanda Dean holds news conference following Frederick Reer's sentencing

CLEVELAND — Amanda Dean's family is holding a news conference on Tuesday, two weeks after her former boyfriend was sentenced in connection with her death.

The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the offices of Cleveland Missing on West 25th Street. The family is expected to speak in depth about the case.

Watch:

News 5 livestream event

On Jan. 5, Dean's former boyfriend, Frederick Reer, 42, was sentenced to 14 years in prison after previously pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in connection with Dean’s death.

Watch:

Amanda Dean's former boyfriend gets 14 years in prison in connection with her death

RELATED: Amanda Dean's ex boyfriend gets 14 years in prison in connection with her death

What happened

The 36-year-old mother of four was reported missing in July 2017 in Townsend Township. Her family said she was involved in an abusive relationship and was living with Reer during that time.

Dean was last heard from on July 11, 2017, in a text to her sister about a plan to leave Reer. According to the indictment, Reer killed Dean on or around that same day.

Her family filed a missing persons report after not hearing from Dean; however, it was canceled a day later because Huron County Sheriff Todd Corbin told the family she was "in a safe house."

In late 2022, the family demanded answers from Corbin, and the case was reopened. Then, in November 2023, a search warrant was executed at a home outside a small Huron County town in connection with the case.

The AG's Office said that the Ohio Bureau of Investigation "determined that Reer killed Dean inside a residence where the couple lived, then cleaned the crime scene and disposed of the evidence." Her body has never been found.

Reer was arrested and indicted in 2024 and remained in jail on a $1 million bond.

Boyfriend indicted for murder, other charges in connection to 2017 missing Huron Co. woman case

RELATED: Boyfriend indicted for murder, other charges in connection to 2017 missing Huron Co. woman case