Amanda Dean's boyfriend to be sentenced Monday for her death

The boyfriend of Amanda Dean will be sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to felony charges in connection with her death.

In December 2025, Frederick Reer pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in connection with Dean’s death.

The 36-year-old mother of four was reported missing in July 2017 in Townsend Township.

Her family said she was involved in an abusive relationship and was living with her boyfriend, Reer, during that time.

The AG's Office said that the Ohio Bureau of Investigation "determined that Reer killed Dean inside a residence where the couple lived, then cleaned the crime scene and disposed of the evidence." Her body has never been found.

Dean was last heard from on July 11, 2017, in a text to her sister about a plan to leave Reer. According to the indictment, Reer killed Dean on or around that same day.

Her family filed a missing persons report after not hearing from Dean; however, it was canceled a day later because Huron County Sheriff Todd Corbin told the family she was "in a safe house."

In late 2022, the family demanded answers from Corbin, and the case was reopened. Then, in November 2023, a search warrant was executed at a home outside a small Huron County town in connection with the case.

Reer was arrested and indicted in 2024 and remained in jail on a $1 million bond.

