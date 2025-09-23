2 men arrested in connection to 2 fatal shootings in Slavic Village

Two men have been arrested in connection with two shootings that happened just hours apart in the 3600 block of East 59th Street on Saturday, according to Cleveland Police.

Andrew Dillon, 33, and Richard Koballa, 45, were taken into custody Tuesday for their alleged involvement in the shooting deaths of two people in Slavic Village, police said.

Both men have been charged with aggravated murder, a felony of the first degree.

Shaker Heights Police issued a shelter-in-place advisory for the Kemper Road area while police were looking for Koballa. Following his arrest, the advisory was lifted.

What happened

On Saturday at around 2 a.m., police responded to a ShotSpotter alert of multiple shots fired at the 3600 block of East 59th Street in Slavic Village, police said.

Upon arrival, police located a 42-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers provided aid to the victim until EMS got to the scene and pronounced him dead, police said.

Cleveland Division of Police investigating homicides in Slavic Village

Then, around 9:40 a.m., police received another ShotSpotter alert for a single shot fired at the same location.

Police said they located 36-year-old Alissha Brown with a gunshot wound, and she was also pronounced dead by EMS once they arrived at the scene.