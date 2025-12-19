2 men indicted for Bath Township party shooting that left 1 dead, multiple injured

A Summit County grand jury has indicted two men for their alleged involvement in a shooting at a Bath Township Airbnb mansion party that left one person dead and multiple others injured.

According to court records, Derquan Edwards, 18, and Jashawn Stewart, 19, are each charged with two counts of murder and 10 counts of felonious assault. Each count also carries a 3-year firearm specification.

Both men were arrested last month. Local, state and federal authorities announced the arrests during a news conference.

Watch a portion of the press conference:

3 arrested for Bath Township Airbnb party shooting

Stewart is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 23. Edwards's arraignment date was not immediately available.

RELATED: Bath Township Police announce 3 arrests in Airbnb party shooting case

The shooting

The Nov. 2 shooting happened at an Airbnb in the 900 block of Top-O-Hill Drive at a birthday party that was primarily attended by juveniles and promoted on social media. The out-of-state owner said she was unaware a party had been planned at the rental property. Police say about 250-300 people attended.

News 5 Cleveland

Shots were fired, and nine people were injured in the shooting and ensuing chaos.

Bath Township Fire Chief Rob Campbell said in a previous news conference that EMS and firefighters responding to the scene staged at the intersection of Yellow Creek Road near Top-O-Hill and created a casualty collection point. Police officers treated the victims at the scene and then brought the wounded down to EMS to transport them to the hospital.

Elijah Wells, an 18-year-old who was at the party, was shot multiple times and died four days later.

RELATED: Teen shot 8 times at Bath Township mansion party dies