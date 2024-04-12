2 PM: Norton road rage killer sentencing

AKRON, Ohio — The man who shot and killed 40-year-old George "Geo" Jensen during a road rage incident in Norton will be sentenced Friday at 2 p.m.

Dacarrei Kinard, 31, argued self-defense during his trial.

He was found not guilty of two counts of murder but guilty of voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

The deadly incident happened in May 2023 on I-76 eastbound.

Jensen was heading home from work near State Route 21 when several shots were fired into his vehicle around 5:35 p.m.

Kinard sped away afterward, exited the highway and re-entered in the opposite direction. He was arrested about two weeks later in Columbus.

He said Jensen cut him off, brake-checked him several times and attempted to force him off the highway.

Jensen's wife, Allison Kee-Jensen, told News 5 that Geo was a sweet, compassionate man, who was quiet, loved caring for others and enjoyed fixing things.

She was worried when Geo didn't arrive home from work that day.

"There are also a lot of issues with a certain type of mentality that allows people to act so cavalierly like they can be the one who determines whoever lives and dies just because they have a device in their pocket that can shoot bullets," Kee-Jensen said last May.

