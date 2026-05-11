70-year-old Akron bar owner shot, injured

AKRON, Ohio — A 70-year-old owner of an Akron bar was shot and injured over the weekend, marking the fourth shooting at an Akron bar or club in less than two months.

Saturday night, Dean Kerkesner was shot inside his bar, North Hill Gameday Grille, located on North Main Street.

"I just happened to turn around because I was coming in, and bam, right there. It was right there in my abdomen," Kerkesner said.

He said there was supposed to be a birthday party at his bar, but groups began to argue about the number of people who would be let in, and shots were fired through an open back door, striking Kerkesner.

Police said several more shots were fired from at least three guns in the neighborhood, but no one else was injured.

"It continued up until the cops came to get me to the hospital," Kerkesner said.

Akron Police said there are no suspects at this time, and they are looking for help from the public in identifying the shooters.

"This is something that's not going to be tolerated in the City of Akron. We have incidents that are escalating into gun violence inside of bars," Akron Police Lt. Michael Murphy said.

It has been an ongoing problem. In March, two security guards were injured in separate shootings outside of Status 8 and at Vortex Concert Club.

Just last week, police said Eric Shaffer was killed during an argument inside Noisy Oyster; another man was caught in the crossfire and injured.

'Senseless violence': 1 dead, at least 1 injured after shooting at Akron bar

RELATED: 1 dead, at least 1 injured after shooting at Akron bar

As Kerkesner continues his recovery, he says enough is enough.

"You gotta stop the nonsense, but as far as individually, I don't know what this kid was thinking," Kerkesner said.

Anyone with information on Saturday's shooting is asked to contact Akron Police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.