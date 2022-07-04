New Franklin PD says they chased car that was later driven by Jayland Walker

AKRON, Ohio — The car seen in the deadly Akron police shooting of Jayland Walker had been on a different jurisdiction’s radar the day before.

Walker’s family spent the July Fourth holiday in prayer and reflection, according to their attorney, Bobby DiCello.

DiCello says they all have questions about how an unarmed man can be shot at least 60 times and why they’re hearing different stories from police.

One week has passed since Akron police shot and killed Walker, Pam Walker’s only son.

"Her faith is strong and she is dutifully and humbly trying to get through it,” said DiCello.

DiCello said Pam Walker loved all her children the moment she conceived them because she had a hard time having children and felt blessed with them.

He says Walker had his own place but would visit his mother on Sundays.

"She started to weep at that point because he was supposed to meet with her yesterday. Of course, he can't,” said DiCello.

On Sunday, June 26, one day before Walker was shot and killed by police, a New Franklin police officer chased the same car that is now part of an investigation that gained national attention.

There isn’t body camera video, because no contact was made, but police records show the officer reported the early 2000 gray Buick sedan had no plate lights and the rear right tail light was exposed. A pursuit with speeds nearing 50 miles an hour lasted less than two minutes.

New Franklin officials told News 5 a supervisor cut off the chase at the city line. Police say they didn't need to continue because they already had the license plate.

DiCello says he hasn’t seen the New Franklin police report. He says their investigation is ongoing.

The license plate on that car matches the same Buick that Akron police chased just after midnight the next day with Walker at the wheel.

Akron police say officers tried to stop Walker for a traffic and equipment violation, but police haven’t said what was wrong with the car.

DiCello says the police chief told the family one violation possibly involved speed.

Akron Police say officers heard a gunshot and ODOT cameras captured a muzzle flash during their pursuit last Monday.

Nearly one week after police killed Walker, police released body camera footage showing seven seconds of intense gunfire by police. Walker was unarmed.

"Each officer independent of each other related that they felt Mr. Walker had turned and was motioning and moving into a firing position,” said Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett.

But, DiCello questions why he says Walker’s family is getting different stories.

"What's most disturbing to me about this entire video presentation sequence is that on Thursday and yesterday on Sunday, the chief said he's not yet gotten statements from the shooters, so who's he talking to?” said DiCello.

Chief Mylett told News 5 the officers don’t have to give statements but the police union told him they will fully cooperate.

"Because on Thursday he told us my client raised his arm and pointed a weapon at officers. That's what he was told, I don't know by whom, and yesterday he said my client's hands were down by his waistband — I don't know by whom,” said DiCello.

