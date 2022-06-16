Jury recommends 2 life sentences for man who murdered Akron father and 22-month-old daughter

AKRON, Ohio — A jury in Summit County has recommended two life sentences for Shawn Allen, a 37-year-old Canton man who murdered an Akron father and his young daughter two years ago.

Allen was found guilty of three counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder and tampering with evidence on May 26.

He was on trial for the deaths of Horace Lee, 43, and Lee's 22-month-old daughter Azeria.

The father and daughter were killed on July 12, 2020, on Crouse Street in Akron.

According to authorities, Lee was pushing his child in a stroller on a sidewalk when they were both hit by Allen's vehicle.

Allen targeted Lee after an “altercation” outside of a nearby bar and intentionally ran Lee and his daughter over with his Cadillac Escalade, authorities said.

Jurors recommended parole eligibility after Allen serves 30 years.

Allen is expected to be sentenced in the coming months.

