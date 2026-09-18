Woman cleared of charges in Canton double homicide after grand jury issues no bill

A Stark County grand jury has chosen not to indict a woman who was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service last month in connection with a homicide and arson that left two women dead.

According to Stark County Court of Common Pleas records, a grand jury issued a no bill for Melissa F. Terrell. She was facing charges of aggravated arson, tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.

Court records show that an order was issued to release Terrell from jail based on the grand jury's decision.

WATCH MORE:

Third suspect arrested in Canton double homicide, arson case

RELATED: Third suspect arrested in Canton double homicide, arson case

Terrell was one of three charged in connection with the deaths of 42-year-old Katina Spells and 31-year-old Kourtni Yeager.

Authorities located the two women after a fire broke out at a home in the 700 block of Alan Page Drive SE on Aug. 9.

WATCH MORE:

2 women dead after Canton apartment fire

RELATED: 2 women dead after Canton apartment fire

The women had been shot, and both had severe burns. Investigators believe they were shot prior to the home being set on fire. They were taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, Eric Lamar, 43, and Darrell Washington, 46, were charged for their alleged roles in the double homicide. Lamar is charged with aggravated arson, tampering with evidence and obstructing justice. Washington faces charges of aggravated murder and arson. Their cases are still awaiting adjudication.

News 5's Bob Jones spoke to Spells' family about her death. They remembered her as a caring and hardworking mother of three who had many friends.

"She was loved by everybody. She had no enemies," her mother, Kathy Rohr Brown, said.

WATCH MORE:

Warrant issued for 46YO man on aggravated arson, murder charges for Canton fire

RELATED: 3 suspects facing charges after women found dead in Canton apartment fire

Her father, Scott Brown, told News 5, "She had a good personality. She'd help anybody."

Spells' parents believe she was helping Yeager by giving her a ride to the Skyline Terrace Apartments when something happened.

Richard Spells, Katina's brother, was devastated by his sister's death.

"We called her Miss Lovely for a reason. This was my best friend and they took my sister from me, and I am angry," he said.

When Spells learned of the two badly burned women at the apartment, he went to the scene and his stomach dropped.

"As soon as I got out of the car, I felt the evil. I felt that was my sister inside there and she was dead. I felt everything. I felt it," he said.

The family is still grappling to understand how and why this happened.

The case against Lamar and Washington is still awaiting adjudication.