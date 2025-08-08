Akron has 29 new police officers following academy graduation ceremony

AKRON, Ohio — Each of the 29 cadets who graduated from the Akron Police Academy to become Akron police officers has a story to tell about their journey.

Some of their journeys may surprise you.

"Doing this is definitely out of my comfort zone, but I knew it was something that I wanted to get into and I put my mind to it, and here I am," said new APD Officer Tatyana Cooper.

Cooper, 29, is from Milwaukee, Wisconsin and comes from a large family. She's the oldest of 15 kids.

She worked as a teacher at daycare, but felt a calling to serve and protect. Now, she will.

"I've always had people looking up to me, so I always have big shoes to fill to make sure that I do the right thing," Cooper said.

The swearing-in ceremony took place Friday morning inside the Akron Civic Theater. The oath, repeated by all of the officers, was delivered by Mayor Shammas Malik.

Family members, or other officers, pinned the badges on the uniforms of the rookie officers, leading to a round of applause from the audience following each pinning.

The badge of Laymon Carter III, 34, was pinned on by his dad, Laymon Carter Jr., who pushed his son to pursue his passion to help people.

Graduation, after nearly six months of training, was special for the entire family.

"Just for them to see me walk across that stage— my mom, my dad, my siblings, my family— it means everything," Carter III said.

Carter III is an Army veteran who also worked in a bank and retail. He also coaches kids, ages 10 and 11, in an Akron youth football league.

His love for kids also motivated him to get into law enforcement.

"I want to give these kids, especially around the age that I'm coaching and younger— and even older— a positive image of police. Sometimes, it's not always that, and what better way for them to hear from their coach that, hey, he works for Akron police," he said.

During the ceremony, APD brass reminded the officers about upholding honor and justice. They also implored them to rely on their training during challenging calls.

"You will face difficult situations, moments that test your resolve and your patience and your judgment," said Chief Brian Harding.

The officers also understand the potential dangers of the job, especially in light of violence against Northeast Ohio officers in recent weeks.

On Friday morning, two East Cleveland officers were injured in a shooting. A suspect was arrested in the case.

In July, three Lorain police officers were shot during an ambush. One of them, Phillip Wagner, was killed. The gunman, Michael Parker, was killed when officers returned fire.

"I feel sorry for those officers by all means. That's unfortunate, but that's why I decided to put this on, so I can get out there with my brothers and sisters and my friends and protect this community," Carter III said.

Some of the officers will hit the streets as early as Sunday. Mayor Malik said the city is always working on retention and recruitment. Police hope to have another police academy class in place by the end of the year.