Cleveland assistant director of public safety fired Friday

Cleveland's Assistant Director of Public Safety, Jakimah Dye, was fired Friday, the city confirmed.

In early February, Dye was facing heat after crashing a city-owned vehicle while transporting four children, who were all related to her.

Dye was leaving a basketball game on Feb. 16 when the vehicle, a 2015 Ford Taurus, "slipped and impacted the car" in front of her on Warrensville Center Road.

In her initial report, she did not disclose the children were in the vehicle and later stated she was unaware of the policies surrounding having non-city workers in the vehicle, but accepted full responsibility.

Police video showed former Public Safety Director Karrie Howard showed up to the scene, who also said he was not aware of the policies surrounding other people in city-owned vehicles.

Howard later resigned, but the reason was not disclosed.

The firing of Dye comes just days after News 5 investigators discovered that another top safety official, Phillip McHugh, was Mayor Justin Bibb's college roommate.