Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren recalled, according to unofficial election results

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cleveland Heights residents have voted to recall Mayor Kahlil Seren, according to unofficial election results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.

The recall comes as Seren has been under the microscope of scrutiny for months, stemming from a civil rights complaint regarding his wife, a discrimination lawsuit, a delayed 2025 budget process and high staff turnover.

Residents who voted in the primary election told us they felt confident in their work over the last few months to oust Seren from office.

"No one is ever going to be gleeful about this because it's difficult when a community goes through a dysfunctional situation like this, but I feel like our work was validated," said Eileen Rammerman, member of the Cleveland Heights Recall Committee.

For months, the recall committee campaign team has worked to remove Seren, with the recall petitioned by residents earlier this year after a former city employee filed a complaint claiming that the mayor and his wife created a hostile work environment at city hall.

On Tuesday's primary, the team gathered to watch the fate of the city's recall, and by the end of the night, although the votes were unofficial, they were happy with the outcome.

"I am really proud of the results so far and what it says about the people of Cleveland Heights doing what needs to be done to protect our city employees and to stabilize city operations and to ensure fiscal responsibility moving forward," said Josie Moore, Cleveland Heights Recall Committee member.

Earlier today, News 5 spoke to Seren about the recall.

"I'm just really hoping that the people of Cleveland Heights can come out and recognize this recall effort for what it is, which is a misguided attempt to correct a problem that does not exist. In fact, it could increase the amount of problems and chaos that we have in the city by installing a temporary mayor in place," Seren said.

During that interview, the mayor told us that he does not believe the people who would take on this are well-equipped to do the job well.

"I'm going to have to do a whole lot of work really, really quickly in order to try to, i don't know, defray some of the harm that will happen when that temporary mayor takes office. I'm going to have to do a lot of work to make sure that my staff is able to make that transition," Seren said.

Seren will remain in office until the votes have been verified.

On Nov. 4, residents will cast their ballots to elect a new mayor. That election will come down to a choice between Jim Petras and Davida Russell, who led the field among five people running for the top city seat, according to unofficial election results.

