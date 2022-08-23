Watch Now
14-year-old girl shot in Cleveland

Latest in a string of violent acts against Cleveland teens this summer
A 14-year-old girl was shot early Tuesday morning in Cleveland's Centre neighborhood.
Posted at 7:36 AM, Aug 23, 2022
CLEVELAND  — A 14-year-old girl was shot early Tuesday morning in Cleveland's Brooklyn Centre neighborhood. The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Archwood Avenue.

EMS said the teen was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

It is unknown if any arrests have been made.

This summer in Cleveland, multiple teens have been shot.

In June, three teens were shot on Cleveland's east side.

In July, a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed.

July also saw the killing of Tamia Chappman's sister and two other teens.

Last week, Cleveland Police investigated three separate shootings that killed two teenagers and left one injured.

A 16-year-old Glenville football player died exactly a week ago near the high school where he played.

And a 13-year-old was shot on the west side.

Over the weekend from Friday to Saturday, a 17-year-old died after being shot in the head near East 185th Street.

Hours later, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg.

