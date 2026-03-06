Community gathers for vigil honoring 2 young sisters found dead in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A vigil is being held for two young sisters who were found dead in suitcases in Cleveland's Collinwood neighborhood on Monday.

Amor Wilson, 10, and Mila Chatman, 8, were found in a field Monday night by a man who was walking his dog in the area of East 162nd Street and Midland Avenue.

Community activists, including some from Black on Black Crime Inc. and Black Women Army, organized the gathering. Activists said they have called the sisters "voiceless princesses" who deserved love and protection and will be properly remembered.

People have been stopping by the memorial in the park all day, including parents with children in hand.

Friday morning, a Cleveland Municipal Court judge set a $2 million bond for the girls' mother, 28-year-old Aliyah Henderson, who was arrested Thursday in connection with their deaths.

