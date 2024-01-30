East Cleveland officer pleads guilty to charges connected to alleged assault during traffic stops

In September 2022, East Cleveland police officer Tyler Mundson, 30, was indefinitely suspended without pay after being charged with theft in office, interfering with civil rights, tampering with evidence and dereliction of duty.

Last week, Mundson pleaded guilty to interfering with civil rights, dereliction of duty and obstructing official business, court documents confirm.

An investigation into Mundson and several other East Cleveland police officers uncovered at least two traffic stops where officers used excessive force.

On March 31, 2022, Mundson attempted to stop a 32-year-old man in East Cleveland and was joined in his pursuit by 31-yar-old Brian Stoll, 33-year-old Daniel Toomer and 32-year-old Kyle Wood, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said. The pursuit ended near Galewood Avenue and Ingalton Avenue in Cleveland, and the 32-year-old victim was arrested on the scene.

During the pursuit, Wood initially reported that the victim hit the front of his cruiser. Body camera video would later show that Wood rammed the rear side of the victim’s vehicle, the news release states.

Body camera video from the arrest revealed that the victim had parked his vehicle, had both hands out the window and was complying with the officer's commands. According to the news release, Wood and Stoll then forcefully removed the victim from his vehicle and physically assaulted him by punching him and kneeing him in the head and torso while Mundson hand-cuffed him.

After the arrest, Wood falsely radioed dispatch and said that the victim had hit the front of his cruiser and was resisting arrest. Mundson’s report reflected this narrative, Prosecutor O’Malley stated.

On April 10, 2022, Toomer tried to execute a traffic stop on a 25-year-old victim while driving in East Cleveland, the release states. Wood and Stoll were in another cruiser and Mundson was in a third cruiser. The pursuit ended near 152nd Street and Lakeshore Boulevard in Cleveland.

During the pursuit, officers initially reported that the victim hit Wood’s cruiser, causing him to spin out, according to O’Malley’s news release. Body camera video revealed that Wood was the one who hit the victim’s car, causing the crash. Video also showed that during the arrest, the victim had both hands up in the air and was not resisting the officers’ commands.

Toomer tried to execute a traffic stop on a 25-year-old victim while driving in East Cleveland, the release states. Wood and Stoll were in another cruiser, and Mundson was in a third cruiser. The pursuit ended near 152nd Street and Lakeshore Boulevard in Cleveland.

During the pursuit, officers initially reported that the victim hit Wood’s cruiser, causing him to spin out, according to O’Malley’s news release. Body camera video revealed that Wood was the one who hit the victim’s car, causing the crash. Video also showed that during the arrest, the victim had both hands up in the air and was not resisting the officers’ commands.

Mundson's sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 28.

Watch: Newly-released body camera video shows indicted East Cleveland Police officers lied, investigators say

New body cam video shows indicted East Cleveland officers lied, officials say