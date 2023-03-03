Cuyahoga County Jail corrections officer fired for inappropriate conduct

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office fired a corrections officer Thursday following a criminal investigation into her activities at the county jail.

News 5 is not naming the guard as she has not yet been charged with a crime.

According to the termination letter, the guard was hired by the county on July 18, 2022 and was still under probation.

The letter states some "concerns" about the guard's behavior were brought to the attention of jail administrators and an "internal criminal investigation" was conducted on Feb. 28.

During the investigation, the letter states the guard admitted to the following:

Providing 18 inmates with her personal cell phone number

Having sexual conversations with inmates "due to boredom."

Smoking THC vape pens



The offenses were done while on duty and during her employment, according to the letter.

"Your actions and behaviors did not meet the performance expectations for Cuyahoga County Correction Officer employees. The County requires that all employees perform their duties in a professional manner and conduct themselves in a way that advances the goals of the County and increases public confidence in County government," administrators said to the guard in the letter.

Past incidents with other jail staff

This isn't the first time the county jail has dealt with issues surrounding its staff.

