Cuyahoga County Jail corrections officer fired for inappropriate conduct

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office fired a corrections officer Thursday following a criminal investigation into her activities at the county jail.
News 5 is not naming the guard as she has not yet been charged with a crime.
According to the termination letter, the guard was hired by the county on July 18, 2022 and was still under probation.
The letter states some "concerns" about the guard's behavior were brought to the attention of jail administrators and an "internal criminal investigation" was conducted on Feb. 28.
During the investigation, the letter states the guard admitted to the following:
- Providing 18 inmates with her personal cell phone number
- Having sexual conversations with inmates "due to boredom."
- Smoking THC vape pens
The offenses were done while on duty and during her employment, according to the letter.
"Your actions and behaviors did not meet the performance expectations for Cuyahoga County Correction Officer employees. The County requires that all employees perform their duties in a professional manner and conduct themselves in a way that advances the goals of the County and increases public confidence in County government," administrators said to the guard in the letter.
Past incidents with other jail staff
This isn't the first time the county jail has dealt with issues surrounding its staff.
- In December, News 5 reported on two former guards who have been charged for allegedly smuggling heroin into the jail over the summer.
- Another corrections officer was sentenced to four years in prison in April 2022 for sexually assaulting inmates in the facility's mental health unit.
- In October 2021, Ken Mills— the former jail director— was found guilty of falsification charges for lying to the county council about his role in blocking the hiring of nurses inside the jail leading up to the string of eight inmate deaths in the last six months of 2018. Those convictions were overturned on appeal after Mills served nine months in jail.
- In September 2021, a corrections officer was charged with assault for hitting a handcuffed inmate.
- In April 2021, former Cuyahoga County jailer who took a plea deal for his role in the 2018 death of an inmate at the Cuyahoga County Jail was sentenced to jail time.
- Another guard accused of smuggling drugs in the jail pleaded guilty to multiple charges in November 2020.
- In October 2020, a guard was charged with assault for hitting an inmate in the mental health unit.
- Two guards were sentenced in February 2020 for beating an inmate who had been restrained. Both pleaded guilty to assault charges.
The list of troubles at the jail continues. CLICK HERE to read more Cuyahoga County Jail news and updates about the many problems at the troubled jail, including abuse, suicides, lawsuits, accidental releases and leadership issues.
Watch live and local news any time:
Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.
You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.