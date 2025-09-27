'It’s a powerful tribute': Brooklyn Heights street renamed to honor fallen Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — Touching tributes to support the Derbin family and honor fallen Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin can be found all throughout the village of Brooklyn Heights and Seven Hills, thanks to a community that said it backs its blue.

“It’s a powerful tribute. It’s beautiful, but then it’s painful,” said Dawn Derbin, Officer Jacob Derbin’s mom.

On Friday, supporters revealed a street that will be recognized as Officer Jacob Derbin Memorial Way.

Village of Brooklyn Heights Mayor Mike Procuk said Belmont Drive will remain.

But when people approach the area where Procuk said Derbin grew up, he hopes this small reminder will keep his legacy alive.

“It unfortunately opens some wounds for the family as they continue to find their mourning place, but at the same time, it gives them some solidarity knowing that so many people from so many communities are holding them in their hearts,” said Procuk.

Other ways Procuk said Derbin’s legacy is being remembered are through the dedication of two trees planted in partnership with the 16th Annual Arbor Day Celebration.

Then, the Brooklyn Heights Men’s Service Club created a plaque with Officer Derbin and his grandfather, who also served in law enforcement.

“My dad was there the night that he went to heaven and that’s all that kept me,” said Dawn Derbin.

Back in April, BCI finished its investigation and determined there was no evidence to suggest that anyone other than the now deceased suspect was responsible for Jacob’s death.

“He didn’t do things for recognition. He just did things to make the world a better, safer place. That’s why he left that day,” said Dawn Derbin.

The plaque with Jacob and his grandfather can be found right outside the Village of Brooklyn Heights Police Department, next to the gazebo.