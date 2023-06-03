Man arrested with Canton teen in Mexico facing murder charge for death of his mother

The son of a Toledo woman is now the second person to be charged with her death.

According to Sylvania Municipal Court records, the defendant, Johnathan Jones, 33, is charged with aggravated murder for the death of his mother, Nicole Jones.

Jones was arrested after being found in Mexico last month with a missing 17-year-old girl from Canton.

The teen has also been charged in connection with Jones' mother's death.

Police are still searching for Nicole Jones' body.

Jones and the teen were located in Ahumada, Chihuahua, Mexico, in May after the girl was reported missing on April 11.

Police had also been searching for Jones, as he had a warrant out for his arrest from Wood County on charges of pandering obscene material and child endangerment.

