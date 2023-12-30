News 5 Wrapped: Here's the top stories from 2023

This year was one for the books with all the things we shared from across Northeast Ohio. Here are some of the top stories of the past year.
Spotted lanternfly found, reported, squashed in News 5 parking lot
Back in September, a spotted lanternfly was spotted in the News 5 Parking lot, but don't worry, we reported it to the Ohio Department of Agriculture and promptly smooshed it. If you're not familiar with this pest, this species of bug is invasive and known to destroy plants and crops.
25 years and counting — Sandy Alomar Jr. is the 'fabric' of Cleveland baseball
In April, Coach Sandy Alomar Jr. walked onto Progressive Field for his 25th Opening Day in Cleveland. He spent 11 years in a Cleveland uniform, and this past season marked his 14th as a coach.
2 fishermen sentenced to 10 days in jail after pleading guilty to charges for cheating in walleye tournament
In a story almost too weird to believe, we kept you up to date on two fishermen who were caught cheating in a tournament, charged, and later sentenced to jail time for it. It all started when judges thought the weight of their prized catches was a little too fishy...and found weights inside them.
Fairview Park school crossing guard starts 50th year on the job
This year, we highlighted a Fairview Park crossing guard who has spent half a century making sure children walking to school are safe. Crossing guard Roberta "Bobbie" Wright is celebrating 50 years on the job. She's also served as an auxiliary police officer since 1987.
Browns fan throws beer can 50 yards to worker on passing ship. Becomes local legend.
A Browns tailgate celebration in September ended up being a special one for a group of fans who witnessed what could have been the best completion of the day, and it came before the Browns game even kicked off. One Browns fan threw a can of Garage Beer from the banks of the Cuyahoga River to a passing freighter over 50 yards away, and the worker caught it.
Spectacular Northern Lights visible from Lorain
Lorain's Rob Campana captured a rare photo of the Aurora Borealis (also known as the Northern Lights) after noticing picture-perfect clear skies across Northern Ohio on a Sunday in February. Campana jumped into his car and made the 3-mile journey north to Lorain's Lake Erie shoreline. That's where he struck gold ... or green and red, if you will. He grabbed his camera and started documenting an incredible display of the Northern Lights.
Browns RB Nick Chubb officially out for season after devastating knee injury in game against Steelers
When Nick Chubb was injured while playing against the Pittsburgh Steelers in September, Cleveland held its breath, hoping the injury wasn't serious and the running back would return to the field soon. We learned it wasn't to be though as Chubb was diagnosed with a season-ending severe knee injury.
Browns RB Nick Chubb named Dawg Pound Captain for TNF, smashes guitar pregame
Chubb made a triumphant return to the field on Dec. 28 after being named the Dawg Pound Captain for TNF. While he didn't play in the game, fans roared when he climbed the steps and smashed a New York Jets-themed guitar. The Browns would go on to beat the Jets 37-20, clinching a playoff berth.
Guardians fans gather to celebrate Terry Francona during his final game in Cleveland
The Cleveland Guardians marked the end of an era in September when Terry Francona retired after managing the team for 11 years. During the team's last home game, fans from all over Northeast Ohio gathered at the stadium to give him a proper send-off.
The East Palestine train derailment
It's been more than nine months since a Norfolk Southern train with dozens of cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash on Feb. 3 in East Palestine. Vinyl chloride was later released into the air from five of those cars before crews ignited it to get rid of the highly flammable, toxic chemicals in a controlled environment, creating a dark plume of smoke. Residents from nearby neighborhoods in Ohio and Pennsylvania were evacuated because of health risks from the fumes. Last month, Gov. Mike DeWine visited the town to gauge the cleanup progress.
'Kia Boys,' Cleveland's stolen cars and juvenile violence
If you own a Kia or Hyundai, the wave of thefts across Northeast Ohio and other states has probably been top of mind for you for some time. Here in the Cleveland area, a group of teens called the "Kia Boys" has been targeting cars and carjacking people at gunpoint. A break in the case happened in July when 12 teens who authorities believe are members of the group were arrested for a brutal attack on a man at a gas station.
Ohioans pass Issue 1, protecting access to abortion, contraception
On Nov. 7, voters across Ohio took to the polls and cast their ballots to protect abortion rights, enshrining it in the state Constitution. The issue passed with a 13-point victory.
Ohio voters pass Issue 2 to legalize recreational marijuana
On the same day, voters also chose to legalize marijuana. Ohio was already a state that allowed medical marijuana, but legalization means you won't have to have a medical card to smoke. The problem? There's nowhere to legally by recreational weed right now.
East Cleveland has had its share of trouble over the years. Issues with the city's police department haven't helped any. Back in March, 11 current and former police officers were indicted for committing crimes, including beating, kicking and violently assaulting members of the very community they were sworn to serve and protect.