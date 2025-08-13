No indictment for Akron officers involved in shooting death of 54-year-old man last August

A Summit County grand jury declined to indict two Akron Police officers who were involved in the shooting death of a 54-year-old man in August 2024.

On Wednesday, the Ohio Attorney General‘s Office presented the case to the grand jury, which cleared the officer who allegedly shot and killed Michael Jones last year and issued a no-bill, according to the attorney general.

A statement from the Akron Fraternal Order of Police said evidence in the case supports that the officer who was cleared acted "lawfully and appropriately in a life-threatening situation."

“We stand by our officer, who followed his training in a deadly situation,” said Brian Lucey, president of Akron FOP Lodge #7. “Our officer was being dragged down a street by a stolen truck and had no choice but to defend his own life. While the loss of life is always tragic, our officers all deserve to go home to their families at end of their shift.”

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation handled the investigation and found that Jones was a convicted felon armed with a loaded handgun at the time of the shooting.

What happened

The morning of Aug. 17, an Akron officer was investigating a stolen U-Haul in a gas station parking lot in the 2200 block of East Avenue when he encountered Jones inside the vehicle.

54-year-old man shot, killed by Akron Police officer Saturday morning

RELATED: 54-year-old man shot, killed by Akron Police officer Saturday morning

Body camera video released showed the officer asking Jones multiple times to exit the vehicle, to which Jones responded, saying, "What's going on?" and "What for?"

Body camera footage shows the Akron police shooting of Michael Donnell Jones

RELATED: Body camera footage shows the Akron police shooting of Michael Donnell Jones

A second officer approached the U-Haul, and both tried to enter the vehicle on the driver's side partially. There was a brief struggle inside the truck, and gas station surveillance video showed the vehicle moving forward with the officers still partially inside.

One 26-year-old officer fired two rounds inside the vehicle, and Jones was struck. He was then removed from the vehicle and placed in handcuffs.

First aid was administered, but Jones died on the scene.

At the time of the shooting, both officers involved had clean records, and the 26-year-old was placed on administrative leave.

RELATED: 2 Akron police officers allegedly involved in fatal shooting of Michael Jones had clean records