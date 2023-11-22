Cirque Du Soleil returns to Cleveland for high flying, colorful production ahead of the holiday

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It is being dubbed a show unlike any you've ever seen before.

High flying acrobatics, skilled dance and whimsical music perfectly blend together for Cirque Du Soleil's "Corteo".

The captivating, award-winning arena production returns to Cleveland today through Sunday at the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University.

Corteo is described as a joyous procession fully imagined by a clown.

Comedy, art and emotion help paint a picture of the clown character's vision of what his funeral would look like.

The production is high energy and takes the audience through a visual, whirlwind series of events with dancers, singers and colorful costumes.

