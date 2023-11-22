Watch Now
Cirque Du Soleil returns to Cleveland for high flying, colorful production ahead of the holiday

'Corteo' runs through Sunday at the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University
Posted at 6:22 AM, Nov 22, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It is being dubbed a show unlike any you've ever seen before.

High flying acrobatics, skilled dance and whimsical music perfectly blend together for Cirque Du Soleil's "Corteo".

The captivating, award-winning arena production returns to Cleveland today through Sunday at the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University.

Corteo is described as a joyous procession fully imagined by a clown.

Comedy, art and emotion help paint a picture of the clown character's vision of what his funeral would look like.

The production is high energy and takes the audience through a visual, whirlwind series of events with dancers, singers and colorful costumes.

Tickets are available right now.

You can view seats and purchase them here: Corteo : Touring Show. See tickets and deals | Cirque du Soleil

