CMSD encourages families to finalize their school choice before Friday’s 5 p.m. deadline

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metropolitan School District is encouraging families to visit its website and make their school choice for the 2026–2027 school year.

This impacts current preschool families entering kindergarten next year, eighth graders entering ninth grade, and families affected by the Building Brighter Futures consolidation plan.

I spoke to Rick McIntosh, the district’s executive director of school choice and enrollment. He said with CMSD being an open district — where students can attend any school, not just their assigned or neighborhood school — this planning is critical.

Data will also be used to determine staffing resources as Building Brighter Futures takes shape.

The deadline to lock in a choice is 5 p.m. on Feb. 27.

“That helps them increase the guarantee that they're going to get their first choice for their child. Afterwards, we will continue to have new students come in and families transfer,” McIntosh said. “But the choices are limited because we will have schools that are full after we do all the assignments."

He added that so far, more than 60% of families who need to make a school choice have done so.

Among students affected by the consolidation, McIntosh said about half of those who have made a selection chose a school other than their assigned school.

The district has held expos and other events at schools to assist families in making an informed decision.

McIntosh said in-person help was offered Thursday and will again take place Friday at the district’s offices at 1111 Superior Avenue East in Cleveland and at Natividad Pagan International Newcomers Academy in the Ohio City neighborhood.

