Judge to decide Friday in case involving attack on 5-year-old girl

CLEVELAND — On Wednesday, the trial wrapped up for the 11-year-old girl charged with the attack and assault of a 5-year-old girl one year ago. The judge will now make her decision Friday.



The 10-year-old boy identified by the court as MB, who is also accused in the case, entered a plea on the first day of trial, admitting to felonious assault and attempted rape. He also agreed to testify and cooperate.



On Wednesday, prosecutors called MB to the stand, where he echoed the testimony of other child witnesses, saying the 11-year-old girl, identified by the court as MH, was the mastermind behind the attack.

MB sat on the stand with his attorney behind him and his mother in the courtroom, telling prosecutors repeatedly that MH put the 5-year-old girl on the scooter, led the children to a field, and directed them on what to do.

Prosecutors asked MB whether he wanted to attack the little girl. He responded no, saying it was MH’s idea and that MH told them, “That’s what bad girls get for following people.” MB also testified that MH told them not to tell anyone about the attack.

Once the prosecution rested its case, the defense did not call any witnesses, and closing arguments began.

In closing arguments, prosecutors argued that MH was the ringleader, based on testimony from all three children, along with evidence and accounts from the 5-year-old girl herself, all indicating MH forced the others to participate.

Meanwhile, the defense argued there is not enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that MH intentionally and purposefully wanted to harm the little girl. Defense attorneys pointed to inconsistencies in the children’s testimony and argued the children had an incentive to lie.



Now, Judge Kristin Sweeney will take everything into consideration before making her decision Friday on whether MH is delinquent or not on each charge.

Those charges include attempted rape, attempted murder, kidnapping, strangulation and felonious assault.

As for 10-year-old MB, he will learn his sentence during his disposition hearing on Nov. 20.

When it comes to sentencing, Judge Sweeney can order anything she believes is in the best interest of the child. That could include granting custody to the county, commitment to ODYS, placement in a residential treatment facility, fines, or probation.

The charges

On Oct. 15, 2025, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office announced that the then 10-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy were charged with allegedly assaulting the 5-year-old girl in a wooded area off East 148th Street in September 2025.

They were charged with:



One count of attempted murder

Four counts of rape

Two counts of felonious assault

One count of kidnapping

One count of strangulation

The other charges the boy was facing were dropped amid his plea change.

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What happened?

The 5-year-old's mother, Antavia Kennibrew, said she dropped her daughter off at a family member's home on Sept. 13, 2025. Later that day, she received a phone call saying her daughter had left the house on her own and was missing.

A police report stated that a witness saw three juveniles, whom police previously said in a statement were all under the age of 10, take her to a wooded area in the 1000 block of East 148th Street and physically and sexually assault her.

The specifics of the assault are too disturbing to share, but details in the police report support Kennibrew's claim that her daughter was viciously attacked.

Kennibrew said she met her daughter after the incident in an ambulance, and the girl was unconscious and covered in dirt, blood and bruises.

The Cleveland Division of Police Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit investigated the case.

Nadeen Abusada is a Cuyahoga County and immigration reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Instagram NadeenAbusada or email her at Nadeen.Abusada@wews.com.