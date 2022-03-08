Rudy's Strudel donating proceeds made on March 12 to the people of Ukraine

PARMA, Ohio — From donating and shipping medical supplies to the people of Ukraine, to buildings displaying the colors of the Ukrainian flag to show solidarity, to a local pastor delivering supplies near the front lines, Cleveland is showing up in many ways to support the Ukrainian people as their country is devastated by the Russian invasion.

Among the businesses helping the people of Ukraine is Rudy’s Strudel and Bakery, Parma’s beloved packzi destination. Owner Lidia Trempe said all the proceeds made on Saturday, March 12, will be donated to PLAST Ukrainian Scouting Organization, which has been directly providing medical and humanitarian aid to wounded Ukrainian soldiers, their families and aid to the widows and orphans of fallen soldiers since 2014.

“The unprovoked and vulgar attack on Ukraine and its people has left our community in utter shock and frustration,” Rudy’s Strudel wrote on Facebook.

Rudy's said more details would be announced on its Facebook and Instagram channels.

