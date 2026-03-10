Buc-ees could be coming to Northeast Ohio

As the Buckeye State gears up for its first Buc-ees to open up, another one could be coming to Northeast Ohio.

Mansfield Mayor Jodie Perry announced in a Facebook post that they are in the final stages for the approval of the development of the mega gas station.

Buc-ees would be located at the 39 and 71 interchange.

In 2023, Buc-ees announced it was expanding to the Dayton area.

Buc-ee's has won multiple world records, including the record for the world's largest convenience store and the record for the world's longest car wash. The mega gas station chain was also recognized as having the cleanest restrooms in America, according to Cintas.

Buc-ee's has garnered quite a reputation with its immense selection of products that are not often found at similar convenience stores/gas stations. Some locations even have lines out the door of people waiting to take pictures with their famous beaver mascot. The shops are most known for their freshly-cut brisket, their beef jerky and the beaver nuggets, which are hard to describe beyond "sweet puffed corn."

The business was first opened in 1982 in Texas. Now, the company has more than 50 locations across the U.S.