2 former Canton police officers are being sentenced in connection with Frank Tyson's death

CANTON, Ohio — The two former officers who took a last-minute plea deal in August for the case involving Frank Tyson's death in police custody will be sentenced Thursday afternoon.

They will appear before visiting Judge James Kimbler at 1:30 p.m. in the Stark County Court of Common Pleas.

One of the former officers, Camden Burch, pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree misdemeanor charge of failure to report a crime. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail.

The other officer, Beau Schoenegge, pleaded guilty to a second-degree misdemeanor charge of dereliction of duty. That charge carries a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail.

Prior to the plea deal, the officers were facing reckless homicide charges after being indicted by a grand jury. As part of the plea agreement, both officers resigned immediately from the Canton Police Department.

WATCH MORE ABOUT THE PLEA DEAL:

2 Canton police officers take plea deals in connection with Frank Tyson’s death

RELATED: 2 Canton police officers take plea deals in connection with Frank Tyson’s death

Tyson's death

According to Canton Police, officers responded to a one-vehicle crash in the 1700 block of Sherrick Road Southeast around 8:15 p.m. on April 18, 2024.

The Canton Police Department said officers found a power pole in the roadway and Tyson’s empty vehicle nearby. Witnesses later directed officers to Tyson, who was across the street at the AMVETS lodge.

Body camera video shows a struggle between Tyson and officers before he was eventually restrained on the ground.

At one point, the video shows one officer with a knee on Tyson’s back while he was handcuffed.

During the encounter, Tyson repeatedly said he could not breathe. Officers began CPR about seven minutes after Tyson was handcuffed and continued those efforts for roughly 10 minutes.

Canton Police later released video footage of Tyson's arrest.

WATCH THE FOOTAGE:

'I can't breathe': Canton police body cam reveals gap until CPR given to suspect who died

RELATED: Canton police body cam reveals 8-minute gap until CPR is given to suspect who died in police custody

In the video, Tyson said, "They’re trying to kill me," and also said, "I can't breathe."

His death was ruled a homicide.

WATCH MORE ABOUT THE RULING:

Coroner rules Frank Tyson's death a homicide

RELATED: Coroner rules Frank Tyson's death a homicide

Community response

In May 2024, attorneys representing Tyson's family compared his death to those of George Floyd and Eric Garner.

WATCH WHAT THEY HAD TO SAY:

Attorneys representing family of Frank Tyson compare his death to George Floyd and Eric Garner

The following week, protesters took to the streets and held a demonstration at Central Plaza in Downtown Canton.

WATCH WHAT HAPPENED:

Protesters for 'Justice for Frank Tyson' in Canton Friday night

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