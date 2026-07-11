Hundreds of mourners in Rittman honor mother, daughter killed

RITTMAN, Ohio — A funeral was held Saturday evening for 43-year-old Christie McWilliams and her 13-year-old daughter, McKinley, after the two were tragically killed last weekend in an incident that also claimed the life of longtime Rittman police officer Sgt. Scott Ries.

Hundreds of mourners gathered at Rittman United Methodist Church to celebrate their lives.

Friends of McWilliams and McKinley created a T-shirt fundraiser in their honor earlier this week.

The two had a love for country music, and McKinley loved playing softball — passsions that are showcased in the design.

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Many lined up the streets of Rittman in honor of Ries and the mother and daughter on Friday as Ries was laid to rest.

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Two fundraisers are set to happen Sunday and Monday. A Rittman Strong community cookout and bake sale will take place on Sunday, and a food truck rally will occur on Monday. Both events will benefit Ries' family and the McWilliams family.

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