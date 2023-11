One year later: Firefighters do 'The Tetrick Tough 22' in honor of fallen firefighter Johnny Tetrick

To remember and honor fallen Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick on the one-year anniversary of his death, Cleveland firefighters will do the “The Tetrick Tough 22” workout, performing 22 reps of specific exercises.

Tetrick was killed on Nov.19, 2022, while on duty. He was working a traffic accident when a person struck him and took off.

He was a firefighter for Cleveland for 27 years; 25 of those years were on Engine Co. # 22.

The Cleveland Fire Department shared the workout via X, formerly Twitter.

Cleveland Firefighters commit to never forgetting Tetrick, saying, "Nobody is truly dead until they are forgotten."