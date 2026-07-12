Rittman community hosts cookout to support 2 families following tragedy

The Rittman community came together Sunday to support the two families affected by a recent tragedy.
Local businesses hosted a cookout to raise money for the Ries and McWilliams families.
Rittman police officer Sgt. Scott Ries, Christie McWilliams and her 13-year-old daughter, McKinley, were killed in a shooting in Rittman on July 5.
The cookout had lots of food, baked goods and ice cream for those in attendance.
There were also raffle baskets and a silent auction.
All money raised will be going to the families.
Another fundraiser is set for Monday as a food truck rally will take place at Fritz Memorial Park.
'It's just a small way we can give back': Businesses unite in Rittman
RELATED: 'It's just a small way we can give back': Businesses unite in Rittman
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