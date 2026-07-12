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Rittman community hosts cookout to support 2 families following tragedy

Rittman cookout and fundraiser
Courtesy of Caitlin Rieger
Rittman cookout and fundraiser
Rittman community hosts cookout to support 2 families following tragedy
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The Rittman community came together Sunday to support the two families affected by a recent tragedy.

Local businesses hosted a cookout to raise money for the Ries and McWilliams families.

Rittman police officer Sgt. Scott Ries, Christie McWilliams and her 13-year-old daughter, McKinley, were killed in a shooting in Rittman on July 5.

The cookout had lots of food, baked goods and ice cream for those in attendance.

Cookout and fundraiser for two families in Rittman

There were also raffle baskets and a silent auction.

All money raised will be going to the families.

Rittman cookout and fundraiser

Another fundraiser is set for Monday as a food truck rally will take place at Fritz Memorial Park.

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