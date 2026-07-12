Rittman community hosts cookout to support 2 families following tragedy

The Rittman community came together Sunday to support the two families affected by a recent tragedy.

Local businesses hosted a cookout to raise money for the Ries and McWilliams families.

Rittman police officer Sgt. Scott Ries, Christie McWilliams and her 13-year-old daughter, McKinley, were killed in a shooting in Rittman on July 5.

The cookout had lots of food, baked goods and ice cream for those in attendance.

Courtesy of Caitlin Rieger

There were also raffle baskets and a silent auction.

All money raised will be going to the families.

Courtesy of Caitlin Rieger

Another fundraiser is set for Monday as a food truck rally will take place at Fritz Memorial Park.

'It's just a small way we can give back': Businesses unite in Rittman

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