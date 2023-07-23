'She was my best; she was my brightest:' Breneisha Lightfoot's former trainer reflects on her life

On Friday, the body of Breneisha Lightfoot was found in the Slavic Village, according to Bedford Police.

Lightfoot was reported missing Tuesday after her family had not heard from her. Her family told police it was odd because her birthday was soon, so officers went to her home to do a welfare check, authorities said.

Upon arriving a Lightfoot’s home, officers found clear signs of violence and her cell phone in the yard, but no sign of Lightfoot or her boyfriend, Michael Roarty-Nugent, police said.

Police identified Roarty-Nugent as a suspect, and he was arrested Friday morning before Lightfoot’s body was found.

Lightfoot was a former member of the Wolfpack Gunshot Response Team in Cleveland, which is a group dedicated to helping gunshot wound victims before an ambulance can arrive.

Suncere Ali Shakur was Lightfoot’s trainer in the group and said she was extremely intelligent.

“She was my best; she was my brightest. I used her cause we would rehearse and train every two weeks,” Shakur said. “And Breneisha, she was a big part of that training. You could say I used her as an assistant to help, you know, with the classes and everything that we held in the hallway, in the lobby, right here in the building.”

The Wolfpack Gunshot Response Team is a part of the Stop the Bleeding Initiative and began with 13 students, including Lightfoot. News 5 previously covered the group around the time it was developed.

Shakur said the Wolfpack would host community events in Cleveland and said Lightfoot was always willing to help.

“We, the Wolfpack, would do barbecues in the community for the kids, and Breneisha, she was always front and center willing to help out. She was a sweetheart,” Shakur said.

At just 18 years old, Lightfoot began working in factories with men much older than her, and Shakur said she was a hardworking woman at a young age.

“I can't say enough good things about Breneisha. Like I was saying before, 18 years old, she was working in factories with grown men. She was a hard worker, always on time, always kept a job,” Shakur said.

In addition to her work with the Wolfpack, Lightfoot was also an aspiring rapper, according to Shakur.

Shakur said he and Lightfoot last saw each other four months ago and spoke about her rap career.

“I was teasing her about her rap lyrics because she was an aspiring rapper, which she was really, really good,” Shakur said. “You know, I didn't, because I'm an older cat, you know, I really didn't like the lyrics all like that. But she was really good at her craft. She was good. She would have been good at anything she chose.”

Shakur said he heard of Lightfoot’s disappearance Monday and had to work hard to get through the week with the news weighing on him. When speaking with police Friday, is when he heard her body had been found.

“I want you all to be proud of Breneisha. She loved kids; she loved their community. I trained her to save lives,” Shakur said. “She was responsible. You know, she would have helped you. She would have gave you the shirt off her back. She was a beautiful young lady.”

Roarty-Nugent is set to be arraigned Monday at 10:30 a.m., and police said charges are forthcoming.

