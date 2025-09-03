Trial for woman accused of fatally stabbing 3-year-old to begin Oct. 1

The trial for the woman accused of stabbing and killing a 3-year-old boy outside of a North Olmsted Giant Eagle is set to start on Oct. 1, according to Cuyahoga County Judge John J. Russo.

Wednesday marked the final pretrial for 33-year-old Bionca Ellis, who allegedly stole knives from a thrift store before walking to the nearby Giant Eagle and using the weapons in a seemingly random attack that left 3-year-old Julian Wood dead last year.

Russo said there will be 75 jurors pulled for the trial, who will be chosen on the first day.

In late August, a motion was filed for Ellis to plead not guilty by reason of insanity. She previously pleaded not guilty and was ruled incompetent to stand trial.

A judge ordered her to receive treatment, and she was deemed competent after several months of psychiatric care.

Ellis faces 10 felony charges for the June 3, 2024, homicide.